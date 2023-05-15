BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A Londonderry man on Monday was found guilty by a jury on two counts of second-degree murder for shooting and killing a Pelham pastor in 2019.
The jury in Rockingham County Superior Court found Brandon Castiglione, 28, knowingly and recklessly caused the death of Luis Garcia, 60, of Manchester, when he fatally shot the pastor in the back of the neck on Oct. 1, 2019, at 15 Ridgemont Drive in Londonderry, where he lived with his father.
Garcia, a minister at New England Pentecostal Ministries Church in Pelham, was at the residence for a painting job the day he was killed.
Castiglione was found in the fetal position at the entrance of the bedroom where Garcia was shot, along with one bullet and a bullet shelling casing within feet of both men.
Castiglione was given a chance to testify in his own defense on Monday, but never took the stand.
Garcia’s widow wept as the first guilty verdict was read by the jury foreperson.
Castiglione’s grandmother and sister grasped their faces when the second verdict came in. Both women testified about finding Castiglione in the upstairs bedroom, hunched over, rocking back and forth by Garcia’s body that fall day.
The guilty verdicts came after closing arguments from both the state and defense to conclude the five-day trial.
Family and friends of both Castiglione and Garcia waited outside the courtroom as the jury deliberated for one hour and 45 minutes.
State prosecutors called family, neighbors, law enforcement, experts and the New Hampshire chief medical examiner to the stand during the trial.
Several officers, including Londonderry and state police, described the crime scene and subsequent actions of law enforcement.
Forensics experts were brought in and the New Hampshire chief medical examiner gave her testimony on Garcia’s cause of death — homicide by a single gunshot wound.
The jury determined the state proved its case from witness testimonies and evidence shown in the courtroom, including the gun, bullet, bullet shell casing, photos of the victim’s hands and xrays showing the bullet fragments in his neck.
From their opening statement to final argument, state prosecutors said they did not need to establish a motive for Castiglione’s decision to kill Garcia, only evidence that he did it. “People do terrible things some times for no good reason,” State Attorney Ben Agati told the jury.
Garcia went to the Castiglione residence on that day to continue a painting job for Mark Castiglione, Brandon Castiglione’s father, who testified his son was in the house that day, with no known reason to leave. There was no sign of forced entry by a third party.
“The killer was already there and so was the weapon,” Agati said.
The state stressed that Castiglione was familiar with the pistol that killed Garcia. He had shot it before and even used it at a shooting range with Garcia weeks before his death.
Agati said the gun was kept in a locked cabinet, with Brandon Castiglione in possession of the only key. His father couldn’t access it.
Agati told the jury Garcia was just starting his work day based on the photos from the crime scene. His hands didn’t have any paint flecks on them during the autopsy.
There was a window of approximately 76 minutes in which Garcia was likely murdered, which closed at 9:31 a.m. on the Tuesday when Mark Castiglione first tried to reach him, Agati stated.
“Luis did not pick up because Luis was likely already dead,” Agati said.
Castiglione then tried calling his son to no answer.
The younger Castiglione didn’t respond for approximately five hours to people trying to reach him, including numerous phone calls, knocks and bangs on the door and acorns thrown at the window.
Agati said the shooting was no accident and Castiglione’s clean socks and clothing, with no signs of blood, pointed out that he did not try to help the deceased.
Defense attorneys couldn’t convince the jury that police did not perform a thorough investigation. Nor did jurors buy the defense argument that the evidence was purely circumstantial.
“There’s no physical evidence Brandon fired the gun,” said Defense Attorney Wade Harwood. “Brandon had no reason to shoot his friend.”
He said Castiglione was in handcuffs within two minutes of police arriving on the scene, and they never sought evidence on any other suspect. “They had Brandon as their suspect,” said Harwood.
The defense tried to make the case that the two men were friends and shared a religious bond.
Harwood said state prosecutors offered nothing to prove Castiglione was at home at the moment Garcia was shot and killed — and that someone else could have been let in and grabbed the gun.
Garcia’s wife, Patricia, testified her husband brought her to the Castiglione residence one day to show her the painting job he was doing. “He could have let someone in again,” said Harwood.
Harwood argued that the defendant could have left the house and upon returning home found Garcia dead.
He acknowledged Castiglione could have called 911, but in the moment, it made the most sense for the “deeply religious man” to pray instead of call for help.
“The fact that he did not call 911 does not make him a murderer,” said Harwood.
Castiglione will return to court to be sentenced at a later time by the presiding justice, Judge David Ruoff.
