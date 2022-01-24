BEDFORD — Authorities were on the lookout for a 47-year-old Londonderry man when he was found dead in his truck following a crash off the highway, according to New Hampshire State Police.
A statewide “BOLO,” or be on the lookout alert, was issued for Christopher Brooks on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 22, state police say. He was discovered the following day at 10:48 a.m.
Londonderry police Capt. Patrick Cheetham said Brooks was not wanted by local police for anything criminal.
He referred further questions to state police, who did not elaborate Monday morning.
Troopers and medical personnel from the Bedford Fire Department responded to the fatal crash after learning of a heavily damaged vehicle down an embankment along Interstate 293 south, at the off ramp to Route 101 west.
Responders say the 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck had drifted off the left side of the road and traveled down an embankment before hitting a tree.
The exact time of the crash is currently unknown, state police say, but initial investigation suggests that the crash happened well before it was discovered.
All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact Trooper First Class Francisco Vicente at francisco.a.vicente@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8745.