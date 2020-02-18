Londonderry man found not guilty of sex assault on child

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A jury recently ruled that Anthony Donovan, 79, of Londonderry is not guilty of sexually assaulting a family member.
Donovan faced 11 criminal allegations during a trial in Rockingham Superior Court, including seven counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, two counts of attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of prostitution and related offenses, court paperwork states.
Police said they intervened and arrested Donovan after the victim told a close family member about the alleged abuse that happened at Donovan's home from 2013 to 2018.
The family member went to the Londonderry Police Department on Jan. 14, 2019, to tell a detective about a "bad feeling that something may be going on," according to court documents.
The charges Donovan faced for prostitution and related offenses stemmed from an accusation that the victim was paid $20 to perform sexual acts, according to court documents.