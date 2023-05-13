BRENTWOOD, N.H. — The Londonderry man charged with shooting and killing a Pelham minister in 2019 will have the weekend to decided if he wants to take the stand when his second-degree murder trial resumes Monday morning in Rockingham Superior Court.
Brandon Castiglione faces two second-degree murder indictments for knowingly and recklessly causing the death of Luis Garcia by a gunshot wound to the neck at 15 Ridgemont Drive in Londonderry on Oct. 1, 2019.
The prosecution rested its case on Friday when it called the New Hampshire chief medical examiner as its last witness. Dr. Jennie Duval concluded Garcia’s manner of death was homicide and caused by a gunshot to the back of his neck.
Castiglione will now determine if he is to testify in his own defense.
The defense made a motion to dismiss Castiglione’s indictments, saying there was insufficient evidence.
Castiglione’s defense attorney said it was evident Garcia died from a single gunshot wound, and that a gun which could have fired the bullet was located in the home.
Evidence pointed to Brandon being found in the home, but not that he was there all day, Defense Attorney Wade Harwood said.
State prosecutor Ben Agati objected, claiming Castiglione intentionally killed Garcia and was familiar with the weapon.
It was a firearm he shot recently, Agati added, as he went shooting with the victim weeks prior.
Castiglione didn’t have plans to leave the house or a car to drive anywhere, Agati said, citing testimony by Castiglione’s father.
Agati referenced photos presented in court that the chief medical examiner said showed a gun shot entering Garcia’s neck from behind, fired from a distance of a few inches to no more than a foot from the victim.
Judge David Ruoff denied the motion to dismiss the case. He said there is a sufficient amount of evidence for the jury. But Ruoff also said he has never seen a reckless second-degree case like this.
Castiglione spoke in court briefly on Friday afternoon, as the judge granted him his request to think about how he wanted to proceed with the trial.
Before the afternoon session started, there was a hearing in judge’s chambers to discuss some issues with the defense, “specific to their client relationship in the trial,” Judge Ruoff stated.
Castiglione’s defense attorneys will still represent him through the weekend, for now.
“As of right now, yes,” Castiglione told the judge.
If Castiglione decides not to testify, and there is no plea deal or other settlement, closing statements will take place on Monday, followed by jury deliberations.
