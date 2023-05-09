BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Frances Pestana recalled the bloody scene she encountered on a Tuesday afternoon 3½ years ago that had her weeping on the witness stand in Rockingham Superior Court as her grandson, Brandon Castiglione, faces a second-degree murder conviction.
A 14-member jury will determine Castiglione’s fate based on the testimony of witnesses such as Pestana, who took the stand on the trial’s opening day Tuesday.
Castiglione, 28, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder for shooting and killing Luis Garcia of Manchester on Oct. 1, 2019, at 15 Ridgemont Drive in Londonderry where the defendant lived with his father.
Garcia was the pastor of New England Pentecostal Ministries Church in Pelham.
Along with state prosecutors, Pestana, of Derry, said the pastor was there to do some remodeling work – his side job.
Prosecutors said Garcia did not answer a routine phone call from Castiglione’s father, who had hired him. This prompted other family members such as Pestana to get ahold of Garcia and Castiglione – reportedly the only two people in the home at the time.
Pestana said there were multiple attempts by her granddaughter and herself to not only contact both men, but enter the locked home.
She told those in the courtroom that her granddaughter – Castiglione’s sister – was finally able to get inside.
“She came out horrified and ran by me,” Pestana said. “She was shaking.”
Pestana said it was at that point she believes 911 was called.
“When I saw the look on her face, I ran in the house,” she added.
Pestana described how she then saw Garcia lying on the floor of a second-story bedroom.
She recalled reaching the top of the stairs and seeing her grandson in a fetal position at the end of the hallway near the bedroom door.
Pestana mimicked what she saw Castiglione doing – which was rocking, “going back and forth,” she recalled.
The grandmother said she placed her hand on his back and asked if everything was OK. Pestana said he didn’t respond.
Then, she saw Garcia.
“I saw one leg up and I walked around the furniture,” Pestana said, holding a hand to her face.
After a long pause, Pestana’s voice cracked as she began to cry. “He (Garcia) was leaning on his back and there was blood everywhere.”
Jurors – and family members in the courtroom – became emotional as they heard the upset grandmother’s testimony.
Relatives listening to Pestana weep on the stand also began crying, wiping away tears with tissues.
Pestana appeared overwhelmed as she relived the moment. She continued her recollection by stating how she stepped over her grandson to get to Garcia.
The deceased man was behind a cabinet as all the furniture had been pushed to the middle of the room for sanding and painting of the wall.
Pestana pointed to the first row in the courtroom as she told how she then ran outside and called her husband.
“He’s gone, he’s gone,” Pestana said she told her husband over the phone.
Castiglione listened as his grandmother spoke about what she saw that day. There were moments during his testimony when he smiled or let out a small chuckle when she spoke about the time the two spent volunteering at a nursing home for their church.
But his face drooped as he saw her eyes filled with tears.
Pestana sobbed as she identified her grandson as he sat in the courtroom.
The defense began a cross-examination of Pestana’s testimony and questioned her statements that she saw Castiglione in a fetal position in silence.
The defense alleges that Pestana told police in a statement after the incident that he was mumbling and speaking in tongues. They said she told him he was praying at the time.
Pestana remained on the witness stand as the trial concluded for the day.
The cross-examination of Pestana is expected to continue Wednesday morning.
