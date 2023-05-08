BRENTWOOD — The murder trial of a Londonderry man accused of shooting and killing a Pelham pastor in 2019 is set to begin at Rockingham Superior Court.
Brandon Castiglione, 28, is accused of shooting and killing Luis Garcia of Manchester on Oct. 1, 2019, at 15 Ridgemont Drive in Londonderry, where he lived with his father.
Jury selection began Monday morning and was projected to last all day, according to court officials. Judge David Ruoff hopes to empanel 12 jurors and 11 alternates.
The first of 75 prospective jurors filled the courtroom around 9:45 a.m., with more waiting to be called in for questioning by lawyers for the prosecution and defense.
Castiglione was indicted two counts of second-degree murder in 2020. The state alleges that he shot the 60-year-old clergyman in the neck. Garcia, 60, was the pastor of New England Pentecostal Ministries Church in Pelham.
Authorities reportedly found Castiglione in the fetal position crying near Garcia's body after responding to a 911 call.
The case is linked to another shooting which took place 11 days later when a man opened fired at Garcia's church.
The man, Garcia's stepson, reportedly shot at three people during a wedding, including Mark Castiglione who is Brandon Castiglione's father.
Brandon Castiglione was previously arrested in 2013 for operating a drug lab out of his father's home, according to news reports from The Eagle-Tribune.
