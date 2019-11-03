LONDONDERRY — It’s been a heartbreaking 10 months for Susan Springer, 62, of Londonderry, who has been desperately searching for her missing son.
Michael Jones, 35, was last seen in Nashua on Jan. 17, 2019.
A few days prior to her son going missing, Springer met him for lunch. She said he was neatly shaven with a fresh haircut and clean clothes. He told her he was living with friends in Nashua and actively seeking treatment for his substance abuse and mental health issues.
“He was looking good,” Springer said.
Then a few days passed and Springer didn't hear from him. He didn't return her phone calls, she said. He also didn't come to her house to pick up his Social Security disability checks, which he always did.
That check went uncashed and so did others in the following months until the police stopped them from being delivered.
“I have his checks at home hoping that he will come home by January to cash them,” Springer said.
On Jan. 23, she reported Jones missing to Nashua Police.
He has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds. When he was last seen he was wearing jeans, white sneakers, and a leather coat, according to police. If he has since grown any facial hair it would be reddish, Springer said.
“The detectives have been awesome,” Springer said, adding that they have followed up leads and questioned Jones’ friends.
However, that has led nowhere, Nashua Lt. Daniel Mederos said.
Springer doesn’t know who last saw Jones or where he was.
“I’m still looking up people who could know and the detective checks up on leads, but we are getting nowhere,” Springer said.
Springer has been delivering his photo to homeless shelters and rehabilitation centers across the Merrimack Valley.
“If he doesn’t want to come home that’s fine. But we were close — not to hear from him is worrying,” Springer said. “Not knowing what happened to your kid is upsetting — the whole family is upset.”
It’s the little things that she misses: the phone calls and the trinkets he would gift her on her birthday and holidays. She would regularly visit with him, buying him groceries and clothes as needed.
Jones’ friend Leslie Roman, 37, of Nashua, said he “always has a kind word or kind phrase to say, even when he is struggling.”
She met Jones when her sister dated him, but even after that relationship ended she stayed in tough with Jones. By that time they had become like family, she said.
She recalled Jones stepping in to help her and her husband when they were homeless for a time. Jones made sure they didn’t go hungry and when Jones needed a place to stay or food, Roman would help him, she said.
“He has each of our backs and we have his,” Roman said. “He is an amazing individual who has a huge heart.”
Roman bonded with Jones over mental health issues. She suffers from bipolar disorder, she said.
“We talked about our mental health issues and we checked in on each other,” Roman said.
The community of friends in Nashua that Jones and Roman are part of miss him dearly, she said. It has been a difficult 10 months.
When Jones first went missing, Springer was hopeful he was seeking treatment.
“The last few phone calls he made were to treatment facilities,” Springer said.
However, she couldn’t check with facilities if he was there because of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which creates privacy for people’s healthcare.
As the weeks went by, Springer was less and less hopeful that Jones was in treatment. She started calling and visiting more homeless shelters looking for him.
“We can’t disclose who is here,” said Jacs Martinez, a member of the direct care staff at the Daybreak Shelter in Lawrence.
Police had similar problems.
“It’s a hard one for us to get around,” Mederos said. “When we are looking for people, even in the case where they are suspected of being in there, if we call one of these agencies they can’t tell us.”
In these situations police often explain that the family is looking for the person and ask those who pick up the phone to relay the message.
“So we can kind of get past that hurdle, but you just don’t know,” Mederos said. “It’s an honor system and you just don’t know.”
Not being able to find her son or know if he's all right is agonizing, Springer said.
“I’m a mother looking for her child,” she said. “I don’t know, it's so frustrating, it’s very frustrating.”
Nashua Police ask if anyone knows anything about Jones to contact the department at (603) 594-3500 or to stay anonymous call the Nashua Crime Line at (603) 589-1665.