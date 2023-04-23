LONDONDERRY — Londonderry High School will have a new leader.
The school board voted unanimously to appoint Richard Barnes as the new principal effective July 1 of this year.
Barnes will take over the job after current Londonderry High Principal Jason Parent steps down to take on the assistant superintendent role.
Barnes was chosen after a lengthy and in-depth search process that included interviews, visits to district schools, and a candidate forum where the top three candidates vying for the job answered a list of questions.
Others considered included current high school assistant principal Abbey Sloper, along with Matthew Benson.
District Superintendent Dan Black said Barnes will fit in well as the high school makes this change.
“Knowing Londonderry High School is about to go through a big change, this is the most thorough, public and inclusive process I have ever run to hire a principal,” Black said following the decision to hire Barnes. “What was clear by the end of the process is that Rick Barnes will bring veteran leadership and expertise to help staff, students, parents and the community work together collaboratively on its next phase as a school to continue to make gains in very specific areas.”
Black continued by saying Barnes will also bring a “welcoming personality” to all these groups to help the high school continue to be a highly functioning school for everyone.
“I am excited for Rick’s tenure at Londonderry High School as he joins the very talented leadership team we have in Londonderry.”
Barnes comes to Londonderry after serving as principal at Hollis-Brookline High School and before that serving as assistant principal at the school along with years of teaching experience in his home state of California and also in New Hampshire schools.
Barnes led many initiatives while serving Hollis-Brookline High including a successful accreditation process, strategic planning for technology use, strengthening curriculum and supporting a diverse range of student needs like mental health.
He also improved the teacher evaluation model and mentored staff, improved community outreach and implemented a “school within a school” model to support students and their needs.
Barnes was honored at the state level in by being named the New Hampshire Association of School Principals High School Principal of the Year for 2021-2022.
A press release from the school district noted that the principal search committee “was impressed by the student, family and staff groups who praised Barnes’ leadership style, his high standards for staff and students, his appreciation of individuality, and his steadfast commitment to keep school open and accessible during the pandemic.”
Barnes said he was honored to be chosen as Londonderry High’s next principal.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be the new principal of Londonderry HIgh School,” he said. “I am incredibly excited to begin collaborating with the dedicated and talented staff and supportive families as we strive to provide the best education possible for all students.”
