Londonderry native earns music honor

LONDONDERRY — A Londonderry native was honored with a top songwriter honor at the recent New England Music Awards gala in Malden, Massachusetts.
Amanda McCarthy won the Songwriter of the Year award.
McCarthy currently resides in Hampton and is a graduate of Londonderry High's Class of 2011.
She has collaborated with other Londonderry High graduates. Her brother and 2013 graduate Mark McCarthy has been an integral part of her band for several years, with his guitar work appearing in most songs on her recent album "Road Trip." Nick DeFrancesco, a fellow 2011 graduate and accomplished violin player and vocalist, appears on two tracks playing fiddle.
The album’s opening track “Idaho” was written with 2011 graduate Miranda Fairbrother, who is not a musician herself but holds a passion for poetry and lyric writing. Other local musicians have performed with her band, teamed up with her for shows, and a few are included on the album’s bonus track, “I’ll Be Back.”
McCarthy said the recent award was important.
“It really means a lot to me because I have built my self-confidence in many stages," she said in a press release. "In high school I barely had any faith in myself, and it wasn’t until maybe a year ago that I really truly believed that I have great capabilities that will take me as far as I want them to. Anyone who knew me in high school knows that my abilities were a bit rough around the edges and that I wasn’t a child prodigy by any means. I definitely had something there, but I had no idea how to use it yet."
In addition to her Songwriter of the Year award, McCarthy was also nominated for Album of the Year and Song of the Year at the New England Music Awards.
She was also included in the first-round nomination Grammy Awards ballot in 2016 for her songs "Elephant in the Room" and "Bad News." Other honors include Cornell University’s Emerging Artist Award in 2017, being named a finalist in New York City's Coffee Music Project competition in 2018, and five 2019 nominations in Nashville’s Josie Music Awards.
McCarthy will also be releasing a new single later this month titled “I Love Who You Are" and will be touring.
Visit amandamccarthy.com for tour dates and information.