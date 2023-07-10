Londonderry puts history on display

LONDONDERRY — An enlarged copy of a document dating back to 1718 now hangs on a wall inside the Londonderry Town Hall.
It’s a piece of local history that ties the area’s earliest settlers to the land that eventually became Londonderry.
The document is called the “Shute Petition” and dated March 26, 1718. It was signed by 319 people all petitioning Massachusetts Gov. Samuel Shute to allow them to come live in his colony of New Hampshire — which Shute controlled in his role as governor.
“This is one of the documents that led to Londonderry being founded and placed in this location,” said Kirsten Hildonen, Londonderry Historical Society’s past president and current secretary.
Veteran’s Club holds clambake
KINGSTON —The Kingston Veteran’s Club will hold a clambake on Saturday, August 26, with doors opening at 12 p.m. at the Kingston Veteran’s Club, 36 Church St.
Enjoy the backyard, the ambiance of the club and canteen.
The clambake will be served from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. It will include lobster, steamers, BBQ chicken, and corn on the cob.
Live music will following the meal. The popular band Ossipee Station will play from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets are on sale at the Veteran’s Club for $30 per person. This event is open to members and guests age 18 years old and over. The deadline for ticket sales is Monday, August 21.
For more information, call 603-642-3419.
Last Duo performs at Ordway Park
HAMPSTEAD — The Last Duo will perform at Hampstead’s Ordway Park on Wednesday, July 12, at 6 p.m.
The concert, sponsored by Hampstead Cable TV,is part of a free concert series for the group at both Meetinghouse Park and Ordway Park.
The Last Duo is an acoustic team that’s been entertaining audiences for decades with the easy listening sounds of The Eagles, Jim Croce, The Everly Brothers and other similar artists.
Ordway Park is located at the intersection of Deport Road and Main Street. There are three small parking lots, as well as parking along Depot Road.
For more information, call 603-560-5069.
Summer reading program begins
LONDONDERRY — Registration for Leach Library’s summer reading program is underway and continues through August 31.
This year’s program theme is “All Together Now” and all ages are invited to participate.
To register for the children’s program, stop by the children’s room at the library, 276 Mammoth Road, to sign up. Young adults can register at the main desk.
All students entering grades six through 12 are invited to sign up and enjoy summer programs. There will also be raffles with prizes. At the end of the summer, there will be two grand prize raffle drawings open to all young adult participants.
Adults can also sign up to enjoy summer reading program fun. Each book read or listened to earns participants a raffle ticket for a chance to win weekly prizes. There will be monthly word puzzles and the summer-long bingo game. For information, call 603-432-1132.
