LONDONDERRY — A culture of bullying is being investigated in the Londonderry High School cheerleading squad.
The program was suspended on Sept. 8 and will stay suspended until at least Sept. 25, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to school officials.
In a statement issued Friday, Londonderry Superintendent Daniel Black said that coaching staff, student athletes and parents have all been accused of having a “toxic and pervasive culture of bullying, harassment, and discrimination.”
The alleged conduct was discussed during a nonpublic session of the School Board on Sept. 5. In that session, the board unanimously voted to suspend the high school’s cheer program. Black said that action was taken to make investigating the claims quicker and easier.
For now, the School Board and superintendent and their legal representatives are conducting the investigation, with no referrals so far to law enforcement. Black admitted the issue is complicated, but at least the process has been started.
“The safety and well-being of students comes first and that's why we are acting as we are and the board made the decision that they did,” Black said. “Right now, we are asking for legal help to make sure all students feel safe on the cheer team.”
These allegations come a little more than a year after House Bill 140 passed, which would allow parents of students to sue schools and school districts in New Hampshire for “gross negligence” for not responding to reports of bullying and harassment.
Data from the N.H Department of Education shows that, in the 2021-22 school year, there were 1,698 reports of bullying in kindergarten through 12th grade, approximately 1 percent of students enrolled in the public school system. Nearly a quarter of those reports came from high school students.
Community members on social media expressed varying levels of concern. Some, like Gilda Evans, were former cheerleaders who were satisfied something was being done to investigate what happened.
“I’m all for this,” Evans wrote in the Londonderry NH Facebook group. “You create a toxic culture, you lose the privilege to showcase your athleticism. This is coming from a former cheerleader and parent of a (tiny) cheerleader. Good on the school for taking this seriously and showing that actions have consequences.”
Other people in the group said that reading the press release made them worry for their children who could still be affected, while not being a part of the squad. Julie Shea said in the same post on Londonderry NH that seeing administration step up and take the allegations seriously is relieving.
“As a parent whose child tried advocating for herself and her concerns falling on deaf ears… I’m glad to see some action done within the school system,” Shea wrote. “I hope this is the start of some real change for the administrators and staff to actually listen to the student body and take action when they bring something to light. Students, staff and parents should all be held accountable.”
Some commenters on Twitter, like @BuiceElaine, said that they wanted to know what happened, how it happened, and how long the board knew before it took action. Others, like out-of-stater @JoelShamber, said that the whole situation was already handled and the public didn’t need to be so involved.
As of right now, the investigation is still ongoing. The superintendent said he understands how suspending the team affects many members of the community inside and outside of the high school, but that it’s been done to help speed the investigation.
Black wrote in the press release that Londonderry’s school system and School Board have a goal to create a welcoming environment for students, faculty and parents alike, and when that goal isn’t being met, something needs to be done.
Where the integrity of that environment has been compromised, it is incumbent upon all of us to determine what went wrong and how we fix it,” Black wrote. “When we receive allegations that a program’s overall culture is perpetuating mistreatment of students, we must act swiftly.”
Katelyn Sahagian can be reached at ksahagian@northofboston.com
