Londonderry woman to sing at rally

DERRY – Nerves and excitement fueled Brook Nelson, 18, of Londonderry while she sang the national anthem last August to a record-breaking crowd at SNHU Arena at a presidential rally. Monday night, Nelson will do it again at the president’s Make America Great Again rally in Manchester.
“I’ve done small gigs here and there but nothing like that before,” Nelson said. Despite the nerves, singing is her passion and she loves to share her voice. The rally for President Donald Trump gave her the opportunity to do so to a crowd of 11,500 people, according to Jason Perry, assistant general manager of SNHU Arena.
“I love to share my voice with people, everyone is always so supportive of me – my family, my friends are so supportive,” Nelson said.
Since Nelson got the call to sing at the president’s rally, she has been practicing the national anthem and taking a few last-minute voice lessons to stay in tune, she said.
Nelson received her first call to sing the national anthem for the August Make America Great Again rally in Manchester after videos of her singing circulated on social media, said her mom Jodi Nelson of Derry.
“People knew her and knew she could sing,” her mom sad.
That first call was surreal to Brooke, she said.
“We view it as quite an honor and it’s quite the experience for her,” her mom said. “I was nervous for her but she got on the stage … and she let it rip.”
Singing got Nelson and her family into the VIP section of the rally – she sat next to former New York Mayor and Trump’s personal lawyer Rudi Guiliani.
After singing and when the president arrived, Nelson got her opportunity to shake Trump’s hand and take a photo with him. She was nervous, he was the president and Nelson had grown up watching Trump as the star of “The Apprentice,” his NBC television show that was popular in the mid-2000s.
When she met Trump, he thanked her for singing the national anthem.
“Meeting someone for the first time like a normal interaction, he wasn’t arrogant or anything like that,” she said. “He seemed genuine and nice, and he was happy to be there.”
Singing is Nelson’s passion, she grew up singing in Derry schools and took private voice lessons in town.
Her mom knew she had a gift growing up.
“Even when she was three and I was singing she’d tell me I was off-key,” her mom said. “As a really tiny girl, she had an ear for music.”
Nelson is currently working as a licensed nursing assistant, and she is finding time to sing, like on Monday night.
“I would say to just follow your dream if you have something you want to do go for it,” Nelson said. “Surround yourself with people who are supportive.”