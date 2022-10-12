NEWBURYPORT — After thousands of charters over five decades, legendary local captain Bob Yeomans is saying goodbye to the Merrimack River, almost.
Earlier this month, Yeomans and his wife, Lee, announced they were putting their 34-foot-long Sydney Lee on the market as they look to slow down their hectic lifestyle and relax a bit more.
“I think it’s about time,” said Bob Yeomans, 76.
Over his 50-plus-year career, he has owned and operated seven boats on the river. And hopefully by this winter, he will be selling the Sydney Lee, named after his granddaughter, and spending a little more time on dry land.
Asked what he might do with more downtime, Bob Yeomans said he was not sure but had already received multiple offers from fellow boat owners about leading other charters should he feel antsy.
Lee Yeomans, who has been right there with her husband in the business, was more specific.
“We’re just going to relax and take care of each other,” she said.
While the Newbury duo are well known across Greater Newburyport for their fishing charters, they are almost as well known for their love of educating children about the river and the neighboring Atlantic Ocean.
Back in 1988, the Yeomans created Coastal Discoveries, a marine environmental education program for children ages 9 and up.
“Every weekday of every summer for 26 years, our floating classroom taught seamanship, navigation and conservation with a huge portion of our lessons involving environmental education aimed at protecting our watery environment and all living things within it,” Lee Yeomans said in a statement.
“And fishing. These kids have caught just about every species available on this coastline, rescued a huge sea turtle tangled in lobster traps, hauled our own traps, and observed whales and dolphins in their natural habitat,” she added. “Every catch, every sighting, every day gave Bob and our crew (mostly former onboard students) an opportunity to share our knowledge of all they observed.”
Coastal Discoveries continues today out of another boat, Island Time, moored only yards away from the Sydney Lee.
“Our biggest achievement in all of our endeavors is the continuation of all that we taught – and more – aboard the Erica Lee by our son Rob and his wife, Kate, who have also expanded to a land-based program, Merrohawke Nature School,” Lee Yeomans said.
Bob Yeomans’ relationship with the sea spans back to the 1960s while serving in the U.S. Coast Guard until his discharge in 1972. Two years later, he was patrolling the mouth of the Merrimack on the Ho Hum II. Coincidently, the Coast Guard called on him to help rescue nine people stranded on the mouth’s north jetty.
Four of his boats were built from the hull up by he and his crew. They include the 42-foot Erica Lee, the 48-foot Island Time (formerly the Erica Lee II) and the Sydney Lee.
Erica Lee is owned and operated by their son Rob Yeomans and his wife, Kate, while Island Time is owned and operated by Bob Bishop and his wife, Beth. All three boats can be spotted close to each other along the waterfront.
The largest boat built by Bob Yeomans and his crew was the 56-foot Robert E. Lee, a 70-passenger vessel primarily used for whale watching tours out of Gloucester.
Bob Yeomans said the Merrimack has changed a lot over his career, especially with the number of boats in the water.
“It’s like driving today. The river wasn’t as bad as it is now,” he said.
As for his favorite moments as a fishing charter captain, he pointed to some of the fish that he caught. Among them were a 1,036-pound tuna he caught on a handline; the biggest cod caught in the state – 84 pounds – in 1985; and several challenging halibut.
Lee Yeomans said the Merrimack is much cleaner than it used to be, so clean that she still swims in it from time to time. She will not wade into the water after a rainstorm, knowing that combined sewage overflows happen regularly upriver.
“My hope is that they clean it up,” she said.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
