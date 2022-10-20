METHUEN — Gregory L’Heureux, a longtime member of the Methuen Memorial Music Hall Board of Trustees, died Oct. 11 at the age of 72.
In a post on the Music Hall’s Facebook page, L’Heureux was described as devoted and passionate, serving as a trustee for almost 20 years.
“The Board of Trustees will be forever grateful for his service and commitment and we simply hope to continue Greg’s legacy moving forward. Our heartfelt thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with his family and friends during this time of sadness,” the post continued.
Born on Dec. 2, 1949, L’Heureux went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
In addition to his work for the Music Hall, L’Heureux was a major proponent of civic engagement serving as a member and chair of the School Committee. He was also on the Building Committee of the Comprehensive Grammar School which opened in 1990 and currently accommodates more than 1,200 students in grades PK-8.
He was the co-chairman of the Greater Lawrence Technical School Building and Renovation Project from 2001 to 2004 and spent nearly four decades on the Methuen Republican Town Committee.
“I had the privilege of meeting Greg on several occasions. He was a real gentleman and was passionate about our city’s history and government,” said City Council Chairman DJ Beauregard.
Councilor-at-Large Jessica Finocchiaro said she always knew L’Heureux as an honorable individual.
“I’ll always remember Mr. L’Heureux as a gentleman, one of the last few who debated politics respectfully, without the unfortunate vitriol that we so often see in public discourse today,” she said. “For decades, he has been dedicated to the Methuen Memorial Organ Hall and many other local causes, embracing hard work and challenges to help Methuen. I knew him as a man who said what he meant, and who meant what he said, there’s true virtue in that.”
Mayor Neil Perry similarly lauded L’Heureux for his contributions to the city.
“Greg led a life dedicated to public service in many different facets, all focused on improving the quality of life in Methuen,” he said. “He established a gold standard by which we should all be measured and the city is a far better place for his endeavors. He will be greatly missed.”
