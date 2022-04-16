LAWRENCE — Mayor Brian A. DePena is calling on residents with low or no incomes to apply for thousands of dollars available to individuals and families this year through several expanded federal tax credit programs.
DePena, in a statement released this week, stressed applying for the funding "will not affect immigration cases or status."
"Parents and guardians without Social Security Numbers can get an ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number) to get this money for their eligible children," according to the statement.
Recent federal policy changes have enabled adjustments in tax rules that are making millions of dollars available to people who have never had to file taxes before - or have not filed in recent years.
People can apply by filing a tax return to get this money and can get free help via websites like www.findyourfunds.org if they make $60,000 or less.
IRS data shows that at least 58,000 children in Massachusetts could miss out on the Child Tax Credit, which has the potential to cut child poverty by 40% and has been shown to reduce food insufficiency by 26%. In Lawrence, at least 743 people could miss out on this money.
Massachusetts residents who file taxes this year may be eligible for:
- Up to $3,600 per child with the Child Tax Credit
- Any missed COVID-19 stimulus payments for individuals and their children/dependents, up to $3,200 per person
- Up to $6,728 with the federal Earned Income Tax Credit, based on number of children/dependents
- Up to $2,018 with the Massachusetts Earned Income Tax Credit, based on number of children/dependents
“The COVID-19 pandemic’s economic fallout has had a devastating and disproportionate impact on the economic situation of low -income people who were already struggling," DePena said. “This money can alleviate the economic burden of many people, so I urge our residents to be diligent and find out if they qualify for this child tax credit.”
This year, there are thousands of dollars available for families with low or no income; who had a baby in 2020 or 2021; who do not have dependent children; who are experiencing homelessness; and who are immigrants.
In addition, Massachusetts residents may sign up for any payments missed in the last three years and receive the money.
If a family got monthly money from the IRS in 2021 for their kids, $250 or $300 per month per child, with the Advance Child Tax Credit, they must file a tax return to receive the remaining money.
These funds are not a loan and do not need to be repaid. This money does not count toward most benefit programs, like SNAP, WIC, TAFDC, EAEDC, SSI, MassHealth, Emergency Assistance shelter, and most types of public and subsidized housing.
Individuals who are not required to file taxes because of the amount of money they make can file at any time until the IRS closes for the season in late Fall - but it is recommended to file soon to get the funds.
Individuals who are required to file taxes need to file by April 19.
