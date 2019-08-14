PELHAM — A Lowell man suffered serious injuries in a motor vehicle crash early Wednesday morning, police said.
Axel Torres, 19, was driving a blue 2005 Toyota Corolla that struck a tree on Mammoth Road just north of Marsh Road, according to a press release from the Pelham Police Department.
Torres was conscious when police officers and firefighters arrived at 3:56 a.m., according to the release. The Fire Department transported Torres to Lowell General Hospital.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this accident, police said. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.
Police are investigating the accident.