WOBURN — A Lowell police officer from Pelham has been accused of assaulting a homeless teenager while on duty, according to court documents.
Kevin Garneau, 49, was arraigned on two counts of rape in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn Thursday morning.
According to court documents, alleged assaults happened between March and December 2016. The victim, a 16-year-old, was living in a tent at the time, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.
Garneau was working as part of a community outreach group to provide assistance to homeless individuals, including those with substance misuse issues.
While he was working he allegedly approached the 16-year-old in her tent, told her there were warrants out for her arrest, and offered not to arrest her if she provided sexual favors, according to the police.
The Lowell Police Department learned about the allegations in January 2019, and launched an investigation, according to police.
Garneau was directly indicted by a Middlesex Grand Jury on Wednesday.
Garneau was arraigned and released on his own recognizance Thursday. He was released on the conditions that he would wear a GPS monitoring device, and would stay away from the alleged victim.
The case is being prosecuted Assistant District Attorney Thomas Brant. Garneau is expected to be in court next on July 23.