ANDOVER — State police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old Lowell man following a crash on Interstate 495 north, south of Exit 41 in Andover, early Tuesday.
According to state police, the crash happened about 4:40 a.m. and involved one car occupied by only the driver.
After preliminary investigations, police said the teen's 2004 Acura TSX went off the right side of the road and crashed in the woods.
The driver died at the scene, police said.
Police are not releasing the driver's name until his family is notified.
The cause of this crash remains under investigation with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The right travel lane and breakdown lane were closed for several hours just after the crash.