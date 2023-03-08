LAWRENCE — Now known as thriving green space, the Manchester Street Park was once the site of contamination fueled by a former municipal trash incinerator.
The park was the backdrop Wednesday for a visit from newly-elected Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, a Democrat from Salem.
Driscoll arrived at the park at noontime and was quickly met by Mayor Brian DePena, a host of legislators and city councilors as well as staffers and supporters of Groundwork Lawrence, a non-profit that works to improve the city and quality of life for its residents.
Her visit sought to amplify Driscoll's and Gov. Maura Healey's commitment to environmental justice and climate investments the administration will be making in groups such as Groundwork Lawrence.
Manchester Park is a 5-acre parcel in the northwest corner of the city. The park now has swings, a walking path and serves as the anchor for the Spicket River Greenway. Construction of the park was completed in 2009.
Driscoll pledged support and funds for similar future projects.
"We'll be back," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.