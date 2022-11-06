LAWRENCE — Firefighter William Pagan said the sight of the tractor trailer truck, hauling a container full of diapers and bottled water, was overwhelming.
“My eyes got teary when I saw the tractor trailer,” Pagan said.
Local developer and entrepreneur Sal Lupoli this week donated 24 pallets, an entire shipping container, of diapers and water to send to Puerto Rico.
City firefighters and local groups have been rounding up donations for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hit the island in mid-September. The American territory is home to 3.2 million people.
Lupoli said he made the donation on behalf of his family and Riverwalk Properties, headquartered on Merrimack Street, at the request of some “very dear friends.”
He said he was taken aback that things such as diapers for babies and clean water were needed.
“We take for granted such simple things,” he said.
Lupoli said he was also impressed Pagan, and other locals, would be traveling to Puerto Rico to make sure donations here got to those in need.
“When they told me that, I was all in,” Lupoli said.
Juan “Manny” Gonzalez, another Lawrence firefighter and Puerto Rican native, is also helping with the effort. He said they expect to ship two containers full of donations in the near future.
Monetary donations for the shipping costs are being accepted. Checks made out to “Borinquenos Unidos” can be dropped off at any DCU credit union branch, at fire department headquarters at 60 Lowell St. and at firehouses throughout the city, Gonzalez said.
“We don’t care how we get it. Drop it off or we’ll come pick it up. It’s their preference. We are just grateful to have the help,” he said.
Gonzalez can be reached at (978) 902-2336.
Lawrence firefighters led a similar effort in 2017 after Hurricane Maria knocked out electricity throughout Puerto Rico. Electrical deficits caused by Maria were still being fixed when Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico in mid-September.
