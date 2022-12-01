BOSTON — Following an election in which the state Republican Party lost several statewide races, including the governor’s office, the embattled head of the GOP is facing competition for his post from several contenders within the party.
Republican Party State Committeewoman Amy Carnevale, of Marblehead, said she is considering throwing her hat into the ring for chair of the party when it convenes next month to elect new officers.
“I’m seriously considering it,” she said. “I’ve been taking the time to talk to elected officials, GOP candidates who ran and lost in the recent election, and grassroots Republicans about what they want to see in the next party chair.”
Carnevale said the party’s lackluster showing in the recent midterm elections suggests it’s time for a change of leadership.
“We have fallen far short of where we need to be on messaging,” she said. “My message would be that we need to grow the party, build our local apparatus and attract more independents and Democrats to support our candidates.”
Another issue is the MassGOP lackluster fundraising in recent years, she said, which has provided little money and resources for Republican candidates.
“Fundraising has to be a priority, in order to support our candidates financially,” Carnevale said. “It goes hand-in-hand with messaging. You cannot succeed in fundraising if you don’t have a positive and proactive message.”
To date, two other candidates have said they plan to seek the chairmanship — Jay Fleitman, the party’s vice chairman and state committeeman representing Hampshire, Franklin and Worcester counties, and Chris Lyon, a political consultant.
Lyons, a former lawmaker from Andover who took the helm four years ago, pledging to elect more Republicans and expand the party’s membership. He hasn’t said whether he will be seeking another term as chairman.
Lyons was reelected to a second, two-year term in January 2021 after fending off a formidable challenge from Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, after squeaking out a win by a vote of 39-36 among members of the Republican State Committee.
But critics have argued that the party has lost ground under Lyon’s tenure, with GOP membership dropping to historic lows and a lack of Republican candidates who can compete in statewide and federal contests.
Some Republican activists have blamed the party’s political misfortunes on a heightened focus on national politics as well as its chairman’s embrace of divisive social issues and vocal support for former President Donald Trump’ policies.
Lyons has also clashed with two-term Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, a moderate who backed efforts to impeach Trump in 2021. Political observers say the public fight between the two Republicans has driven a further wedge between the moderate and conservative wings of the party.
In the Nov. 8 elections, Republicans lost statewide races for attorney general, secretary of state and auditor, while losing a gubernatorial race that ceded control of the governor’s office back to Democrats for the first time in eight years. Several GOP congressional candidates also lost races to incumbent Democrats.
Meanwhile, Democrats will also hold onto their super-majority in the House of Representatives and Senate following last month’s election.
When the state Legislature reconvenes in January, Republicans will only hold 26 of the 200 seats in both legislative bodies.
The GOP’s losses led conservative talk radio host Howie Carr to label Lyons and Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl a “death cult” that has left the MassGOP on “life support” ahead of the 2024 elections.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.