HAVERHILL — Shoe designer to the stars, Stuart Weitzman -- who learned the trade working in his father's factory in downtown Haverhill -- wants to build an $86 million, eight-story shoe museum and performing arts center in the heart of downtown.
The Weitzman Initiative for the Arts and Industry is proposing a landmark museum and cultural center for 12 Washington Square, current site of a public bus depot and parking lot along the Merrimack River, Mayor James Fiorentini said Friday.
"The Weitzman Initiative for the Arts and Industry museum and cultural center will support making Haverhill a destination in the region, nationally and internationally, and thus improving all aspects of the local economy," the proposal says.
The city has leased the 34,000-square-foot property on the banks of the Merrimack River to the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority for a bus terminal and parking lot for about 30 years.
MVRTA officials said that if the project moves forward, they would continue to have a bus stop in Washington Square in front of the current terminal, but would move their customer service office to the Granite Street parking garage.
Fiorentini said he has been discussing the multi-faceted development project with Weitzman and his team for about two years, but that any decision to sell the land would be up to City Council.
Weitzman, a world-renowned shoe-maker who has designed footwear for the likes of celebrities Beyonce and Taylor Swift, got his start designing shoes in Haverhill for his father’s company, Seymour’s Shoes, in the 1960s. Seymour Weitzman opened his Haverhill shoe shop in the 1950s when shoe manufacturing was thriving in the city.
"This represents an incredible opportunity for the city of Haverhill," Fiorentini said. "For the past two years we have been working with Stuart Weitzman and the Weitzman Initiative on their plan to establish a state-of-the-art museum in downtown Haverhill, which would feature the internationally renowned Weitzman shoe collection as well as a cultural center, public gathering spaces and a restaurant along the waterfront."
The proposal says Weitzman has committed his sizable antique shoe collection to seed the museum’s permanent collection. Weitzman’s collection includes 300 pairs of shoes, ranging from sandals from the Ottoman Empire to Weitzman’s own iconic 50/50 boots, the proposal said.
The Weitzman proposal includes four key elements: a museum, a multi-purpose theater, an educational institution and a large public gathering space. A cafe, museum store, restaurant and maker-spaces for inventors and start-up businesses are also planned. The proposal includes a new 50-space parking lot. The main building would be eight stories tall, according to the proposal.
The theater would offer “a flexible and dynamic space that would house a wide variety of performances and events” and the public space would provide the city with “a much-needed dynamic gathering space in the heart of downtown,” according to the proposal.
The primary tenant of the educational portion of the center is listed as the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, which is based in Boston.
