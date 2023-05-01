MONDAY, MAY 1

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Mondays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Activity: Giant Sized Coloring

Coloring but BIG!

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Mondays

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

LAWRENCE: Stained Glass

4-weeks, Mondays, May 1-May 22

Learn the techniques used in the Tiffany Copper Foil method of stained glass. Students will work on cutting, grinding and soldering stained glass work.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $120

Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation

Join a conversation group for English language learners.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, MAY 2

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

This is a free service, but donations are always welcome.

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val

Tuesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry

Open every Tuesday

3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street

Info: 978-681-4900 / www.glcac.org

AMESBURY: Overeaters Anonymous

Tuesdays

Is your eating out of control? There are no fees, no scales, and no shame!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left.

Info: 978-388-2552

LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for Those with Memory Loss (Virtual)

Held on the 1st and third Tuesday of the month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard / Email: chession@agespan.org

HAVERHILL: Free Program on Recovery from Addiction

Chris Herren, Boston Celtic player (2000-2001) and a member of the Denver Nuggets and Celtics will be the guest speaker.

6-8 p.m., Caleb Dustin Hunking School, 480 S. Main Street

Info: www.whav.net

