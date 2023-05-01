MONDAY, MAY 1
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Mondays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Activity: Giant Sized Coloring
Coloring but BIG!
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
LAWRENCE: Stained Glass
4-weeks, Mondays, May 1-May 22
Learn the techniques used in the Tiffany Copper Foil method of stained glass. Students will work on cutting, grinding and soldering stained glass work.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $120
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, MAY 2
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
This is a free service, but donations are always welcome.
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val
Tuesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900 / www.glcac.org
AMESBURY: Overeaters Anonymous
Tuesdays
Is your eating out of control? There are no fees, no scales, and no shame!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left.
Info: 978-388-2552
LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for Those with Memory Loss (Virtual)
Held on the 1st and third Tuesday of the month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard / Email: chession@agespan.org
HAVERHILL: Free Program on Recovery from Addiction
Chris Herren, Boston Celtic player (2000-2001) and a member of the Denver Nuggets and Celtics will be the guest speaker.
6-8 p.m., Caleb Dustin Hunking School, 480 S. Main Street
Info: www.whav.net
MONDAY, MAY 1
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Mondays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Activity: Giant Sized Coloring
Coloring but BIG!
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
LAWRENCE: Stained Glass
4-weeks, Mondays, May 1-May 22
Learn the techniques used in the Tiffany Copper Foil method of stained glass. Students will work on cutting, grinding and soldering stained glass work.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $120
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, MAY 2
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
This is a free service, but donations are always welcome.
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val
Tuesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900 / www.glcac.org
AMESBURY: Overeaters Anonymous
Tuesdays
Is your eating out of control? There are no fees, no scales, and no shame!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left.
Info: 978-388-2552
LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for Those with Memory Loss (Virtual)
Held on the 1st and third Tuesday of the month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard / Email: chession@agespan.org
HAVERHILL: Free Program on Recovery from Addiction
Chris Herren, Boston Celtic player (2000-2001) and a member of the Denver Nuggets and Celtics will be the guest speaker.
6-8 p.m., Caleb Dustin Hunking School, 480 S. Main Street
Info: www.whav.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.