Area seniors can take their pick for table games around the area, including multiple weekly mahjong games in the Andovers.
The game — also sometimes spelled “mah-jongg”— is of Chinese origin and is usually played by 4 people with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.
In Andover, groups of seniors gather at the Robb Center to play on Tuesdays from 1-4pm. Anyone who wants to learn to play is always welcome.
In North Andover games run from 12:30-2:30 p.m., on Thursdays at the North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street.
For those who would like it mix it up, the North Andover Senior Center also offers Rummikub — a tile-based game that blends mahjong with the card game rummy. Players can join from 12:30-4 p.m. on Wednesdays.
