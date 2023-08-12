ANDOVER — Children from the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council visited the American Training Center in Andover on Tuesday morning for the “Wow Magic Tank Storytime Extravaganza.”
The nonprofit center servespeople with disabilities, youth-at-risk and adults looking to improve their skills through life-long learning programs.
The center’s glass lobby has been transformed into a giant fish tank for the Extravaganza. From August 10-24, the center is hosting local groups of children from infants to 7-year-olds for story time, magic show, snacks and scavenger hunts.
Each year the lobby is transformed into a different destination. Last year it was a Giant Snow Globe.
