SALEM, N.H. — Salem officials have discussed a new fire station for years, and now the department has found land on Main Street, Chief Larry Best told the Board of Selectmen Thursday.
The board will ask voters to approve a $2.3 million deal to buy two conjoined parcels which connect Main Street and Briar Avenue. The total area is about 8.5 acres of land.
The proposed spot is the only piece of land available to build on within a half-mile radius of the current station. A new fire station would need to be built close to the old one in order to keep response times in check, Best said.
"The location is great," Best said. "Where it's geographically located it keeps a central fire station presence on Main Street."
Best says the town has outgrown the current 53-year-old station.
Plans for the new station include a training facility and a modern disaster Emergency Operations Center. It would also meet modern safety requirements and be Americans with Disabilities Act accessible.
This past week, the department felt the crunch of the small, older station, which houses the EOC when needed. Best said firefighters, police officers, utility workers and municipal service workers were "fairly tight" in the classroom in the back of the current station while they responded to a gas leak that impacted 335 residents.
"It was a partial EOC activation, the room was full, and if we had to fully staff the EOC it would have been a lot tighter," Best said.
Conceptual designs of the new station show a seven-bay station that will be able to accommodate all of the town's equipment, and will be able to offer a larger mechanical space. Currently the mechanic fixes most of the equipment outside of the Main Street station because he only has half a bay designated to mechanical work and the ceilings are not tall enough, Best added.
Buying the land is the first step in a multi-year process to build a station, Best said. Next year the department would likely ask for funds to pay for engineering and design of a new station, he said. However, with limited available real estate, Best said this might be the most important step that influences what the station will be.