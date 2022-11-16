LAWRENCE — Socratic Inc., a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support the youth of Lawrence and the Merrimack Valley involved at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, will hold its annual Make a Difference Night Friday, Dec. 2, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Salvatore's, 354 Merrimack St.
Proceeds help the organization fulfill its mission to support local youth and future leaders of tomorrow.
The event will include music by DJ Lus, a live auction, silent auction and raffles as well as networking with local professionals. The program will include talks by recipients as to what impact the support they receive through Socratic Inc. has had on their ability to pursue their full potential and help the organization focus on fulfilling its mission in the years ahead.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at www.SocraticInc.com. Sponsorships are available for Make a Difference Night.
Gateway Academy open house is Thursday
HAVERHILL — The School District's Gateway Academy housed at the Crowell School building at 26 Belmont Ave. invites the public to an open house Thursday, Nov. 17, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The event will include community tables by various organizations, including Leaving the Streets Ministry, the Haverhill YMCA, Lahey Behavioral Health, the WIC program, and Healthy Families. Vendors selling food items will include Triana's Real Mexican Food. A fundraiser will feature a raffle for throwing a pie in the face of a staff member. There will also be games for kids.
Shaw's Supermarket chain donates $5,000 to MAN Inc.
METHUEN — The Shaw’s Supermarket chain recently presented the Methuen Arlington Neighborhood Inc. (MAN Inc.) organization with a check for $5,000 to support the its mission to provide programming to at-risk youth and low-income families within the city.
Since, 1995, MAN Inc. has worked to provide the residents of the Methuen Arlington Neighborhood, a densely populated section of the city, with the services that will greatly improve their overall quality of life for years to come.
These services include after-school programming to assist students excel in and out of the classroom, mentorship opportunities to build lasting bonds within the community, summer recreational and athletic initiatives to promote healthy lifestyles, and more.
“Words cannot express how grateful I am to have such an outstanding group of dedicated individuals working within our community to provide our residents with the resources and support systems that will equip them with the skills to succeed in all facets of life,” said State Rep. Frank Moran, who participated in the donation ceremony along with Shaw's representatives Jim Hall and Dahianara Liranzo. “Thank you to all the amazing staff at MAN Inc., especially Linda Soucy, for always being there to lend a helping hand to those most in need and I would also like to thank Shaw’s Supermarket for their incredible generosity to support this organization’s selfless mission moving forward.”
