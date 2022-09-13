HAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill at 301 Washington St. will hold a Job Fair Thursday, Sept. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Meet local employers in a friendly environment where bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.
Participating employers include Amazon Workforce Staffing, Bradford Industries, the U.S. Post Office, Edwards Vacuum, the Haverhill Police Department, Monogram Foods and Revise Energy.
Community Action will discuss the Head Start program. MassHire representatives will discuss their services. The public library will help you sign up for a library card, tell you about HPL services and allow you to take home a book at the same time.
MakeIT Haverhill matches community opportunities with community needs and also empowers residents with the skills they may need to get a job.
Class reunion planned
HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School's Class of 1977 will hold its 45 year reunion Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bradford Country Club. The event will include a buffet meal along with live music and dancing.
Tickets are $55 each and are available from April Der Boghosian at 978-387-5398.
St. Monica’s K of C to host plant sale
METHUEN — The Knights of Columbus at St. Monica’s Parish will hold a plant sale Sept. 24 and 25.
Plants will be sold following the 4 p.m. Mass on Sept. 24 and after all Masses on Sept. 25. Only cash will be accepted for all transactions.
Proceeds will go to a scholarship fund that will benefit a Catholic girl or boy at a Catholic high school.
Bulk pick-up day scheduled in Atkinson
ATKINSON — The town will hold a bulk pick-up day for residents looking to get rid of items such as bicycles, car seats, sofas and dressers Saturday, Oct. 1, starting at 7 a.m.
Those interested must fill out a bulk waste collection form and return it to the town administrator's office before noon on Sept. 28. Each item will be assessed a $33 fee — a mattress is $58. Residents can pay with check or exact cash.
Forms can be found at www.town-atkinsonnh.com along with a list of accepted and unaccepted items.
Sons of Italy to host Italian-American Heritage Breakfast
METHUEN 一 The Methuen Sons of Italy will hold its second annual Italian-American Heritage Breakfast on Oct. 2 at 459 Merrimack St.
Following the breakfast, Pio Frittita will speak about his experience of “Growing up Italian.”
The Discoverer Award will also be presented to a member of the Sons of Italy Lodge 902 for his tireless service to the lodge and to the community at large.
For tickets, call Larry Giordano at 978-360-9256 or stop by the Sons of Italy Hall on Thursday evenings.
