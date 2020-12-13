LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Santa Claus sure knows how to make an entrance.
With less than two weeks remaining until Christmas, the great man in red decided to pay an early visit to some families safely awaiting his arrival near the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
Santa dropped in for his pre-Christmas visit on Saturday at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire that borders the runways for the airport.
As a helicopter hovered and then landed safely, Santa emerged to wave and greet his fans, all with social distancing in mind.
After Santa arrived, he waved to crowds, took a microphone in hand and safely greeted children who wanted to offer their last-minute wish lists.
The day included holiday music, carol-singing with tuba accompaniment, hot cocoa and other special safely distanced activities.
The museum at 27 Navigator Road in Londonderry is planning a "Festival of Planes" exhibit that will spotlight toy and model aircraft tracing the state's rich aviation history from the beginning of powered flight to the present day.
The museum is open Dec. 13, and then will reopen Dec. 26 and will be open throughout the holiday week.
For information about the exhibit, call the museum at (603) 669-4820 or visit the museum on Facebook.