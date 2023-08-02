NORTH ANOVER — Windrush Farms is aiming to make horse riding accessible in more ways than one.
The North Andover farm has been providing horseback riding lessons to those with disabilities since it was founded in 1964 and is now partnering with Cecropia Strong to offer grants to “financially-challenged adults”.
Cecropia Strong is a charity founded by stroke survivor Julie Hahnke, who discovered therapeutic horse riding during her post-stroke life. The organization funded eight grants that will decrease the price of horse riding lessons at Windrush.
Typically, lessons at the farm average $840 for twelve sessions, but for those who receive the grant the price will be decreased to $120.
“Adults with disabilities who are financially challenged can ride for 12 weeks, one hour in a group lesson, and it only costs them $10 a lesson,” said Janet Nittman, CEO of Windrush Farm.
Thanks to contributions by Hahnke's charity, disabled adults will be able to do something they never thought possible.
“She’s making it more accessible to people who say ‘I could never ride a horse’, with this wonderful grant,” Nittman said.
Hahnke has ridden at Windrush in the past, and her organization is focused on increasing accessibility at the farm.
“Riding at Windrush Farm is a remarkable experience,” Hahnke said “And we’ve made it even more accessible,” she added. “We’ve doubled the number of grants and we’ve increased the value of each one.”
Nittman also emphasized that therapeutic riding has many benefits.
“Therapeutic riding improves your balance, your coordination, your muscle strength, and your posture. But, one of the most beautiful things is that you’re bonded with an animal who will take you into the woods,” Nittman said, “they get mobility, and they get freedom on the back of a horse.”
Applications for the grants are now open, with group sessions set to begin in the fall.
