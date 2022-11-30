North Andover baritone Jeff Donahue and his fellow vocalists in The Northshoremen barbershop chorus ring out good vibrations year-round.
But during the holidays, their singing takes on a more festive tone and spreading joy leads the musical sleigh.
They will be strolling and singing carols at events like local parades. They’ll sing at assisted living residences, including Colonial Gardens in Beverly, on Dec. 14.
“It brings joy to them, and it brings just as much joy to us,” said The Northshoremen’s director, Steve O’Connell, of Danvers.
The 30-plus chorus members will don blue blazers, white shirts and red ties, some of them topped with Santa hats and holly or ribbons in their lapels.
They’ll sing Christmas favorites, including “Winter Wonderland,” “Silent Night,” “Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Jingle Bells,” as well as dip into their wide repertoire of barbershop standards such as “Let Me Call You Sweetheart.”
The singers start working on their holiday songs in August at their weekly rehearsal.
Donahue’s quartet is called Forté. The other three members are Charlie Leo, of Saugus, the lead; Howard Freedman, of Peabody, the bass; and Joel Maxwell, of Gloucester, the tenor.
They expect to head out and sing carols on Christmas Eve.
Barbershop singers do not get overly animated in their movements. The emotion is expressed in their voices and through facial expressions. Still, some of the singers like to let their hands swing a little.
Donahue is among them.
He grew up in North Andover, on Mifflin Drive, the second of seven children. His was a music-loving family. His mom sang in a band. His aunt played piano. His father loved jazz.
When Jeff was 8 years old, his dad told him, “I’m going to teach you a song so we can sing it when your aunt comes over.”
Jeff thought the song was going to be “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” or some such song, but, no, it was Shelton Brooks’ swinging jazz tune “The Darktown Strutters’ Ball.”
Donahue starts singing, recalling the tune: “I’ll be down to get you in a taxi, honey.”
Donahue likes to sing, at work, in the car, at home, in the kitchen, while cleaning. He’ll hear a song, think of a song, and snap his fingers and sing.
If he hears a nice-sounding tune playing in a passing car, he’ll launch into song.
Harmony is the thing for him.
“I was always the guy, if I heard a song, I wouldn’t sing the melody, I would try to sing the harmony to it,” he said.
He played trumpet as a child and reads music.
He graduated from North Andover High School in 1966 but didn’t start singing barbershop until he was about 50 years old. He had been out in California, Apple Valley, working for a friend he knew from high school when a woman he met told him about a barbershop chorus.
Donahue’s knack for harmonizing landed him in a quartet that sang Western standards.
It was harmonizing, and it was still delightful.
“There nothing better to hear than that four-part chord,” he said.
After a decade in California, Donahue returned to the Merrimack Valley.
He was singing in the choir at Sacred Hearts Church in Haverhill when he learned about The Northshoremen. He’s been the group’s secretary and served a couple of years as president.
“The thing I love about it the most is getting with people who sing well and hearing that barbershop way, that four-part, close harmony,” he said.
They perform at art festivals, in town bandstands, at Newburyport’s Yankee Homecoming and the Topsfield Fair. They also perform in barbershop competitions. They belong to the Barbershop Harmony Society’s Northeastern District, consisting of New England, a slice of New York and the Maritime Provinces in Canada.
They also perform for students and parents each year at A Cappella Night at Danvers High School and at a joint show with students at Salem High School in October. That concert has been going on for 27 years.
Paul Arnone, one of the barbershop chapter’s longest-tenured members, said barbershop singing is an exploration.
It’s undertaken by different voices in search of harmonies. They are the lead (singing the melody), tenor, baritone and bass. They generate four tones that form a chord, the 1-3-5 triad of the major scale plus the seventh, which gives it a jazzy feel.
“We actually generate a fifth tone we call the overtone — some people call it the voice of the angels,” Arnone said.
Everyone in the group knows when the angels arrive in the room, Arnone said. So do any listeners. If not by ear — by eye. The telltale sign is the smiles on the singers’ faces.
Arnone said that O’Connell’s eyes glaze over when the group locks into a wonderful sound.
“He does not want to let the chord go,” he said. “Many times, it is at the tag end of the song.”
Barbershop is sung in a legato style and not strictly beholden to the meter. The notes slide into each other, and if the singers find they are in the midst of a special moment, they let it ride.
The members stay within themselves and get right with the song, Donahue said.
“This is what it is all about, singing,” he said. “It is the beauty.”
