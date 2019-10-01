MANCHESTER — Vice President Joe Biden's campaign is ramping up its presence in the Granite State. After opening its New Hampshire headquarters in June, the Biden campaign has since opened seven other offices and hired over 50 staffers.
It's part of the campaign's strategy to win the first in the nation primary through personal connections.
"We feel very good about the eight-plus offices and fifty-plus staff that are in this state because at the end of the day all of that paid media matters. But if you are talking to a Granite Stater about who can fix the mess domestically, who can fix the mess at the international stage, we feel confident that our volunteer talking to their neighbor is going to have the easier job selling Joe Biden than other candidates will have," Campaign Manager Greg Schultz said at a round table discussion Tuesday afternoon at the campaign's New Hampshire headquarters.
Tuesday's visit to New Hampshire was Schultz's first visit away from the Philadelphia campaign headquarters, he said. His trip was meant to take time with ground offices and get a read on what's going on in the rest of the country.
Schultz said the Biden campaign is focusing on creating those more intimate connections to voters through organizing events, hiring more staff and using a wide variety of media advertising, not just digital.
Schultz's visit to the Granite State happened one day after The New York Times reported a story about the former Vice President's campaign pulling digital advertisements.
Smaller events where he can make personal connections are where Biden shines, Schultz said, adding that Granite Staters can expect the campaign to host those types of smaller events.
Biden has visited the Granite State about once a month since May after announcing his candidacy in mid-April. Many of the events the campaign has hosted have been more intimate town hall style gatherings, and Biden will be visiting the state more often and hosting these events as the primary approaches, Schultz said.
Two of Biden's Democratic rivals, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, have both been holding larger rally-style events. Neither Senators from neighboring states have held a rally in New Hampshire, but President Donald Trump has.
Trump hosted a rally at the SNHU Arena in August that drew thousands of people from all over New England to Manchester to wait in line all day to see him. One of Trump's New Hampshire campaign chairmen and state representative Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry, said that the Trump campaign sees the large crowds as reason to believe Trump will win the general election next November, he previously told The Eagle-Tribune.
However, since visiting New Hampshire, a formal impeachment inquiry has been opened against the President. The inquiry was prompted by a whistle blower complaint alerting Congress and intelligence officials of a phone call between President Trump and the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky where Trump asked the Ukrainian to look into Biden and his son Hunter who was on a board of a Ukrainian natural gas company.
"This story is about presidential abuse of power, first, second, and third," Schultz said. "The fact that the President is taking these steps because he is so afraid to run against Joe Biden I think is a testament to part of our argument that in a general election... is Joe Biden would be the strongest opponent against Donald Trump."
Schultz cited his experience working in a swing state, having served as the state director in Ohio for the Obama-Biden campaign in 2012 where the campaign won with nearly a 3% margin, as part of his reason for believing Biden was best to beat Trump. He added that Biden is focusing on healthcare and gun control reform while this impeachment story is playing out.
However, as for national security as a larger issue, Schultz said the campaign is going to focus on how Biden would help the United States realign its foreign policy with previous norms.
"Look how many times we have had a president take the word of authoritarians and dictators over his national security team ... the conversation about where America is in the world and who is the right one to fix the mess is not dependent on any immediate news cycle," Schultz said. "So, we are going to make sure as a campaign we are talking about it."