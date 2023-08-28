METHUEN — No musical instrument compares with the organ for size or complexity.
With several keyboards, one of which is played with the feet, and rows of pipes that are controlled by stops, playing an organ takes skill and dexterity.
But Crista Miller, who will appear at Methuen Memorial Music Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m., wants the music that she plays to distract listeners from the work that goes into its creation.
"An organist's job is to show up and help the audience forget that you're doing something mechanical, and adapting to this unique set of contraptions," she said.
Miller said that can be a challenge because, given how much goes into building an organ, each one tends to be unique, which can make them an adventure to play.
"It's always a scary component of the performance," she said. "When you show up, it's going to be different from any instrument you've played."
Miller, who is director of music and cathedral organist at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Houston, Texas, is the 15th and final performer to appear in the Music Hall's 2023 Organ Concert Series, which started in May. Tickets are available at mmmh.org.
Miller studied organ at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester and at the University of Houston’s Moores School of Music, after studying chemical engineering as an undergraduate. She has played all over America and the world, and appreciates being invited to play in Methuen, where she is appearing for the first time.
"I was thrilled to be asked, because I think most organists know of Methuen," she said. "It's an iconic place to play."
Her program will feature works by a range of composers, from Europe in the early 19th century to America today.
"I play a lot of French romantic music from the 19th century," Miller said. "The first part of the program is Franck, Langlais, and Hakim. Those three French composers are in the same lineage, and then I studied with Hakim."
The program will also include a work that was written by an African American composer, Carl Haywood.
"I'm playing his 'His Eye is on the Sparrow,'" Miller said. "My first job was in an African American church in Arkansas, and that was one of the pieces we sang."
While she wants to downplay the challenge of playing an organ, Miller also wants to celebrate the remarkable physical presence that these instruments have for an audience.
That partly explains the title of her program, "Ever Ancient, Ever New: In Celebration of Corporate Song!" where "corporate" alludes to corpus, the Latin word for body.
"I think about an organ in a concert hall as kind of a unique thing," Miller said.
The music on her program is also based on genres such as Gregorian chants, chorales and hymns that usually involve groups of people singing, although that will not be the case at Miller's performance.
But she does hope that listening to the concert will create an experience that draws everyone in the Music Hall together.
"You're so hoping that, silently, the audience will be participating," Miller said.
For her part, Miller said that a concert can be a remarkable experience for her as a performer.
"You certainly feel the power of the sound," she said. "In a really pleasing room or concert hall, you can sense things all around you."
Miller also said that, for all the skill involved in playing an organ, the aim of each performance is to make the organ sing.
"If you imagine a soaring melody, the instrument will respond to that," Miller said.
