Imagine a parent having to tell a child that a birthday celebration in the traditional sense — with cake, balloons, hats and streamers and, best of all, presents — isn’t possible.
That is the reality for most of the families and children in transitional living situations such as foster care and shelters. Simply living day to day is the priority.
Over the last six years, however, a movement has been quickly gaining traction in the Merrimack Valley to celebrate the birthdays of children in transitional living when their parents or caregivers do not have the means.
One Wish Project, the brainchild of Andover native Hannah Finn, has celebrated the birthdays of more than 250 children across the greater Lawrence area. For a brief time — maybe only minutes or hours — the treats, decorations and gifts that she and her mother, Claudia Mintz, bring trigger joy and a reprieve from trying times.
A birthday is a child’s most cherished day. He or she owns that day. As a child, that is how Finn felt. A child makes one wish before blowing out the candles on a birthday cake, hence the name.
Partnering with nearly a dozen transitional living agencies and overseeing more than 100 volunteers wasn’t Finn’s initial plan. All she wanted to do was bake birthday cakes for the children living in transition in the city next door.
“Everyone has a birthday, and not everyone can celebrate it,” says Finn, 20.
Thanks to her and her mother, more children are celebrating. Some for the first time.
Filling a void
As a freshman at Andover High School, Finn started to feel an urge to volunteer somewhere. Not just volunteer, but to make an impact. Volunteerism and selflessness were traits that Mintz did her best to instill in Finn and her two older brothers, Isaac, 23, and Jesse, 21.
Finn was already busy with her academics and gymnastics, as well as regular babysitting gigs. But the urge for community service remained.
She had known about Lawrence’s Lazarus House Ministries, which has provided shelter, meals and many other resources for families and children living in transition since 1983.
Marcy Furse was months into her role as the manager of volunteer engagement at Lazarus House when she was approached by the 14-year-old Finn.
“What really stands out for me was that she wanted to volunteer, but didn’t want to just check a box. She wanted it to mean something and be personal,” Furse says. “That is rare.”
They brainstormed. Furse asked Finn what she liked to do. Finn loved to bake.
“What if I baked birthday cakes for the kids who live here?” she asked Furse.
Finn had a caveat, however: Since parents live with their children at Lazarus House, she was to remain anonymous. The birthday cakes and gifts were to be presented by the family.
“It matched so well to our mission of providing dignity and respect,” Furse says. “I loved her humility. It was never about her.”
For her first birthday visit to Lazarus House in April 2017, Finn bought a slew of presents and the ingredients to bake cakes with her babysitting money.
“It was cool,” she says. “I kind of felt like Santa Claus. It was fun to go into the dollar store or Target and get things.”
Furse has watched several birthday celebrations at Lazarus House.
“It’s a beautiful sight,” she says. “For many of them, it’s the first time that it’s happened.”
Finn figured she would do it once or twice a month.
“It wasn’t supposed to be anything bigger than that,” she says with a wide grin.
That is, until another homeless shelter — with 60 children — contacted her a few months later. It sounded overwhelming, but Finn couldn’t turn them away. She babysat for friends that night and shared the story about the shelter. She left with a $25 donation, which goes a long way at the dollar store.
Days later, she turned to Facebook to tell friends about the shelter and to solicit donations. Finn recalls being out to dinner with her father, Todd. Throughout the meal, her phone rang, beeped and vibrated with email, Facebook and PayPal alerts as donations poured in. A second shelter reached out not long after, then a third.
“She was thinking this was going to be a year’s project,” Mintz says. “When we were contacted by the second homeless shelter, we knew we were on to something.”
Moments of joy
There’s a quote by Maya Angelou that has always resonated with Finn: “At the end of the day people won’t remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel.”
Finn’s take is similar:
“It doesn’t matter if they remember me,” she says. “Just that they remember how they feel on that day.”
Finn and her mother never tire of the reactions from the children when they are presented with birthday gifts and cakes.
Finn tells the story of a 13-year-old boy in a Lawrence shelter. As his mother came down the stairs with his birthday presents, he beamed. As he tore open each present, he shouted in delight, “This is exactly what I wanted!” The mother left the room sobbing.
“She gave me the biggest hug and said, ‘I never could’ve done this for him,’” Finn says.
Once in a Walmart, Finn felt the weight of a woman’s stare as she shopped. The woman approached her and shared that Finn had baked a cake for her 7-year-old daughter some months back.
“I could never have bought that for her,” the woman said.
‘I could never have ...” Finn and Mintz hear that often.
Sometimes, not often, the children’s reactions aren’t exactly what the two expect.
Finn remembers celebrating a boy’s 13th birthday, expecting elation. Instead, the boy kept his distance and offered little reaction. She figured the boy was just shy. Mintz offered a different opinion: “That’s what trauma looks like,” she says.
The stories behind the children and families in transition range from unfortunate to simply brutal.
Once when Mintz was dropping off a cake and gifts for a 2-year-old girl in foster care, the foster parents invited her to sneak a peek as the toddler slept.
“She was the most beautiful little girl,” Mintz says.
There were photos above the bed of the girl’s arrival, with several limbs in casts. She had arrived at the foster home months earlier with 10 broken bones.
“That’s the kind of thing Hannah and I will never get used to,” Mintz says.
In June, a Lawrence mother was killed by her husband with all four of their children — a 13-year-old, 9-year-old and 2-year-old twins — in the apartment as it happened. The twins’ birthday happened to be a few days later.
The Department of Children and Families in Lawrence placed a call to Finn. Could she could muster a cake despite the short notice? She could. But gifts and balloons should accompany a cake, and vice versa. She and her mom brought gifts for all four children.
As Mintz entered the home with presents and balloons, each twin clutched her leg in excitement.
“It made Hannah and I feel good that in the brief 15 minutes we were in their home, we knew we were bringing some joy to them, even if it was for a fleeting few minutes,” Mintz says.
A hero among them
Word began to spread about Finn. There was a steady stream of articles in magazines and newspapers along with radio and television features. It was the halftime appearance, however, at a Boston Celtics game on Jan. 18, 2019, that elevated One Wish Project to a new level. Finn received the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Heroes Among Us award to a standing ovation from nearly 19,000.
“I remember thinking, ‘What’s the big deal? Everyone does something special,’” she says.
One Wish Project was about to get a lot more popular.
Finn admits that many of her friends at Andover High had no idea about her charity work, but now wanted in.
“It was cool to hear all the people who wanted to connect and get involved,” she says. “That was a big turning point for us.”
Currently, there are well over 100 volunteers — many of them repeat volunteers — who bake cakes and buy gifts.
“They will spend between $150 and $300 on each kid,” Finn says.
Nearly six years on from that first cake delivery, Finn is in her junior year at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She considered majoring in business but has opted for communications. After starting and growing a nonprofit organization in her teens, she’s got the business part down.
In between classes, studying and a part-time job as a barista, she finds windows to work on One Wish Project.
“We have a board of directors,” Finn says. “A lot of what I do can be done remotely.”
Mintz had stopped working years prior to raise her three kids. While she was the One Wish Project chauffeur in its early years, she has become its full-time presence.
“It’s given me a whole new life to enjoy every day,” she says. “We’re in a tremendous growth phase right now. I didn’t think I would ever be this passionate about a job.”
In June, One Wish Project held its first gala, which drew 250 guests and raised nearly $50,000.
“We were hoping for $10,000,” Mintz says.
Along with partnerships with the Department of Children and Families in Lawrence and Haverhill, One Wish Project recently partnered with DCF in Salem. Finn and Mintz estimate that’s 600 birthday celebrations each year.
It is a sobering figure to think of that many children and families in such a state, but they will meet the demand.
“We’re hoping for 250 volunteers,” Finn says.
One Wish Project is more than cakes and presents that Finn and her volunteers provide. It’s more than the memories those children and families will undoubtedly cherish.
In every delivery comes belief in the goodness of others and belief that circumstances can change.
It is more than celebrating birthdays. It is delivering hope.
