ANDOVER — A Malden woman was arraigned in Salem Superior Court on Tuesday on charges stemming from a car crash in 2021 that resulted in the death of Michael Sullivan of Manchester, New Hampshire.
Maria Peguero, 34, pled not guilty to charges which include manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide at a blood alcohol level.08 greater and being reckless or negligent.
At around 1:50 a.m. on September 12, 2021 state police responded to a crash involving three cars on Interstate 93 south in Andover, according to information from the Massachusetts State Police Office of Media Relations.
Sullivan, who was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla, suffered fatal injuries from the crash and Peguero, who was driving a 2011 Honda Accord, was also seriously injured.
The driver and passenger of a third car, both from Lawrence, suffered minor injuries according to police.
Peguero is being represented by attorney Jeff Wilson.
Sullivan, 64, was born in Lowell and was the son of a former Tewksbury police chief, according to his obituary. He worked as an airport operations crew member at Logan International Airport in Boston.
Peguero was released on personal recognizance with conditions including no use of drugs or alcohol and no driving.
A hearing on discovery is set for July 12.
