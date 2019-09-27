SALEM, Mass. — The man accused of leaving 13-year-old Chloe Ricard of Amesbury to die in the Lawrence General Hospital emergency room May 20 has been arraigned in Salem Superior Court on 12 new charges including rape, human trafficking, involuntary manslaughter and providing illegal drugs to minors as far back as 2013.
Carlos Rivera, 47, was indicted Thursday afternoon by an Essex County grand jury and arraigned in Salem Superior Court on Friday morning.
He faces 19 indictments, 12 new and seven for which he was re-indicted, according to Carrie Kimball, communications director for the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
The new charges accuse Rivera of involuntary manslaughter, four counts of aggravated rape of a child, rape and six counts of human trafficking.
The crimes took place from 2013 to this past May, when Ricard died after being left by Rivera at Lawrence General, according to documents.
The charges involve three adult women victims and seven girls younger than 18, Kimball said. Ricard and the other victim in the original indictments are among the minors listed in the new indictments.
The original seven charges include aggravated rape of a child, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, two counts of distribution of a Class B drug to a minor and distribution of a Class A drug.
At Rivera's arraignment Friday, Assistant District Attorney Jessica Strasnick filed a motion for a dangerousness hearing to be held Oct. 15. If the judge grants the prosecution's request and deems Rivera a danger to the community, he could be held without bail until his trial.
In the meantime, Judge Jeffrey Karp ordered Rivera to be held without bail at Middleton Jail.
Family members of Ricard were in the courtroom.
Her mother, Deborah Goldsmith-Dolan, said after the arraignment that she wanted everyone to remember what a "compassionate, beautiful girl" her daughter was.
As for Rivera, she said, "I know justice is going to be served," she said. "He's going to get what he deserves."