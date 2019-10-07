HAVERHILL — Jose Veguilla, the man accused of murdering his roommate at Oxford Rehabilitation and Health Care Center Saturday night, will be arraigned Monday at 11 a.m. in Haverhill District Court, law enforcement officials said.
Veguilla, 83, is accused of murdering Robert Boucher, 76.
About 7:37 p.m. Saturday, police responded to Oxford Manor at 689 Main St. for a report of an assault, according to a statement released Sunday from the Essex District Attorney's Office.
The statement said police found Boucher suffering from injuries that were the “result of a physical assault." He was taken to Holy Family Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.
Veguilla was also taken to Holy Family Hospital where he underwent an evaluation, the statement said. He was then transferred to Bridgewater State Hospital on Sunday, according to the statement.
