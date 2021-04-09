DERRY – Officials who planned to charge Manoel Viana, 57, for the murder of his estranged wife announced that he died at a Boston hospital late Thursday.
According to a statement Friday from New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane Young, Viana succumbed to his injuries nearly four days after police pulled him from a fire at his 27 Mt. Pleasant St. home.
Police and firefighters responded to the address Sunday, April 4. Viana was said to be unconscious in the kitchen while his estranged wife, Lynn Marie Viana, 53, suffered fatal injuries elsewhere in the residence.
The two were together that day for a custody exchange of their adult child, according to officials.
Neighbors reported hearing two gunshots inside the home shortly after Lynn Marie showed up. The house was then reported to be on fire.
Further investigation revealed that Lynn Marie died of a single gunshot wound to the head, and “ignitable liquids” were detected in the home as well as on or near her body.
The cause and manner of Manoel’s death are expected be announced after an autopsy by the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, because he died at a Boston hospital.
New Hampshire officials say they continue to investigate the facts and circumstances regarding Lynn Marie’s murder.