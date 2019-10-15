PELHAM — Police are seeking a man who broke car windows at Chunky's Cinema on Bridge Street, stole items and threatened onlookers with a bat Tuesday evening.
The suspect tried to get into a woman's car in a vain attempt to flee the area, police said. He was described as a white man, in his late 40s or early 50s, bald, wearing a blue and black plaid long-sleeved shirt and khaki shorts.
Three cars had broken rear passenger side windows. Items were stolen from the vehicles, according to Lt. Anne Perriello, spokeswoman for the Pelham Police Department.
Chunky’s employees caught the man in the act and an altercation took place, Perriello said. He then grabbed a bat and swung it toward the employees, she said. Once he heard that the police were being called, he took off on foot across Route 38 toward Old Bridge Street.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Pelham Police Department at 603-635-2411.