SALEM, N.H. — A Lawrence Road resident called police Friday morning to report that a stranger had just walked through the front door and claimed to be meeting someone, according to a police call log.
The log explains that officers began investigating the encounter about 10:27 a.m., after the homeowners challenged the man about what he was doing.
Deputy police Chief Joel Dolan said the stranger, identified as Jordan Schuh, 24, of Methuen, ran away as a 911 call was being made.
The caller was able to provide police with a specific description of the suspect, including his Army-green colored shirt, red shorts and light hair, according to the log.
Responding officers saw Schuh running through a yard next to the original location they were called to, said Dolan.
“They were able to stop the male and speak to the second homeowner, who stated the male broke through his bamboo fence and took a padlock off his shed,” he said.
Police said Schuh “threw the lock into a river which runs behind the house.”
He was taken into custody without incident and driven to the Salem Police Department, according to Dolan. Schuh faces two counts of criminal trespass and single counts of criminal mischief and theft.
Schuh was set free on personal recognizance bail and given a court date of June 1, in 10th District Court in Salem.
Police said after an initial investigation that they found no ties between Schuh and the victims.