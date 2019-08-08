Man arrested for photographing girl in shower

PLAISTOW — A Plaistow man pleaded not guilty to possessing and manufacturing child abuse images in Rockingham Superior Court in Brentwood on Thursday.
John M. Derose Jr., 40, was arrested Wednesday. He is accused of taking pictures of a girl under the age of 18 in the shower, according to police.
Police charged Derose with six counts of possession of child abuse images, four counts of manufacture of child sexual abuse images and five counts of violation of privacy, according to court documents.
He was released on personal recognizance after his arraignment Thursday and told not to contact the girl, take pictures or use devices that can access the internet, according to court documents.
According to an affidavit written by Plaistow Detective Ryan Garney, the girl reported two instances — one in February and one in March — of Derose taking pictures of her by holding his cellphone over the shower curtain while the teen was bathing.
According to the affidavit, the teen said in one of those instances, the cellphone was held in the right corner of the shower for about 30 seconds.
A follow-up interview with the girl was conducted at the Child Advocacy Center in Derry, where she confirmed Derose's cellphone as a grey Google phone, according to the affidavit. Garney then applied for a search warrant of Derose's cellphone, where he found "an overwhelming number of images" of the girl, he said.
"Approximately 27 thumbnail images appeared to have been taken from the exterior of the first-floor bathroom, looking into the bathroom," Garney said in the affidavit, writing that the countertop, vanity, and color of the room matched the photos he later took of the bathroom during the search warrant.
"Many of the images showed a young, white female partially or fully nude, with varying parts of her body visible to the camera."
The Eagle-Tribune does not identify victims of alleged sex crimes.