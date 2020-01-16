SALEM, N.H. — A Bow, New Hampshire, man has been arrested for using a knife and a gun to steal cash from two Salem businesses last month, according to police.
Matthew Roz, 41, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of robbery, according to police records.
On Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m., Salem police responded to Pearl's Candy and Nuts at 356 South Broadway for a reported robbery. Police said they were told a man — now identified as Roz — walked through the store before pulling out a knife and demanding money from an employee. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.
A Salem police K9 attempted to track Roz through the heavily traveled plaza, but the search was unsuccessful.
A similar scene unfolded days later, on Dec. 9, at Klemm's Mobil gas station at 126 Pleasant St., police said. Roz walked into the business, pulled a weapon — this time a handgun — and demanded money from the clerk, according to police.
Police say Roz was arrested Dec. 12 in Methuen and held at Middleton Jail on a fugitive from justice charge. Through the investigation and the help of the Concord, New Hampshire Police Department, Salem police said they were able to identify Roz as the suspect in the two December robberies.
"We want to thank the Concord, Haverhill and Methuen Police Departments for their assistance in apprehending this armed and dangerous suspect," Salem Deputy Police Chief Dolan said.