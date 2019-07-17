Man charged in overdose death arrested in Dominican 

ATKINSON — A man who fled the United States after being charged in 2015 with selling drugs that resulted in an overdose death has been arrested in the Dominican Republic and extradited to New Hampshire to face trial, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
Feliz Quintero Aguilar, 42, also known as Alex, Manuel Esmelin Tejeda Santana, and several other aliases pleaded not guilty in Rockingham County Superior Court on Friday to the sale or dispensing of controlled drugs with death resulting.
Aguilar is currently being held on $500,000 cash bail, according to court documents.
Aguilar is accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the death of Thomas Drake, 22, of Atkinson in September 2014. Aguilar was indicted by a Rockingham County Grand Jury in July 2015, according to court documents. On May 9 he was located and arrested by Dominican law enforcement and subsequently extradited to New Hampshire via U.S. Marshals.
Aguilar's indictment came after an 11-month investigation into Drake's death by Atkinson police, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. After attempting to arrest Aguilar in July 2015, police received information that he may have fled to the Dominican Republic to avoid being caught, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
Rockingham County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Al Brackett was the Atkinson police chief at the time of Drake's death. He said he believes Drake's family is satisfied that Aguilar was captured.
"I think it's somewhat closure for the family to know he's (Aguilar) going to be held accountable and face justice," Brackett said.
According to court documents, Aguilar was arrested previously for selling drugs in Massachusetts. Brackett said Aguilar was convicted of selling crack cocaine in New Hampshire and served 37 months in a Texas federal prison in 2007.
Brackett said searches for Aguilar at previous addresses in Haverhill and Lawrence were unsuccessful in finding him.
Current Atkinson police Chief Tim Crowley said finally finding Aguilar is "a great thing."
"Obviously it lets people know that (if) you flee the country once charges are filed, (it) doesn't mean that they go away or we stop looking," Crowley said.
Crowley said that looking for someone involves searching online, looking for last known addresses, and following up with people you've spoken to before.
"It's a lot of work," Crowley said. "It's a lot of pounding the pavement."
Police worked with the U.S. Marshal Service in the District of New Hampshire and the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office to develop credible leads, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Police also received assistance from the Department of Justice's Office of International Affairs and the Rockingham County Attorney's Office, who obtained the arrest warrant for Aguilar that Dominican Republic authorities executed.