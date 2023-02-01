ANDOVER — A Lawrence man has been arrested and is facing three counts of larceny of a motor vehicle in connection with a string of car break-ins in Andover.
Alexander Hand, 25, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 27 on an outstanding warrant from Haverhill, for receiving a stolen motor vehicle and other motor vehicle-related charges according to a press release from the Andover Police Department. The additional larceny charges were added after his arrest.
Andover Police have been investigating the rash of car break-ins and thefts that have occurred in downtown Andover and Shawsheen Heights.
Lt. Eddie Guy of the Andover Police Department said they believe Hand to be the sole individual responsible for these break-ins and thefts. He added that some of the items and all of the cars have been recovered.
Andover Police are also expected to be seeking additional charges against Hand in the future, according to the release.
“The Andover Police detectives have done a fantastic job of investigating, locating and arresting this individual who has victimized numerous people in Andover and neighboring communities. People should feel safe in their homes and neighborhoods without being worried about being victimized,” said Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe.
The arrest was made with assistance from Lawrence Police detectives.
