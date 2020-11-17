LAWRENCE — A man living in a rooming house on Jackson Street has been charged with setting a fire there Monday, authorities said.
Raymond Rivera, 30, of 233 Jackson St., was charged with a single count of arson after an investigation.
He was held without bail at the Lawrence police station overnight and faces arraignment in Lawrence District Court sometime Tuesday, police said.
A two-alarm fire broke out in the rooming house, which was built in 1910, just before noon Monday.
Lawrence firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour before bringing it under control.
The fire was believed to have started in a second-floor bedroom and then leapt into the attic. Flames were shooting out of a third-floor dormer when firefighters arrived.
Other tenants of the boarding house heard Rivera making noise in his room and then leaving the building before the fire alarm sounded, according to a statement from State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.
"Investigators determined the fire started in Mr. Rivera's room and was intentionally set," Ostroskey said.
Lawrence police and Lawrence fire investigators, long with state troopers assigned to the fire marshal's office, investigated.
