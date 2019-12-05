PELHAM — A Dracut man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after the car he was operating crashed into a snowbank early Thursday evening, police said.
The single-car accident, which happened at Windham Road and Newcomb Field Parkway at around 4:52 p.m., slowed down the evening commute. Gregory Webster, 38, the driver, was not injured, according to police.
Webster tried to make a U-turn in the middle of the road and while doing so, he lost control of the 2009 Chevrolet Impala, police said.
He will be arraigned on the drunken driving charge in Salem District Court on Dec. 16 at 8 a.m.