NEWBURYPORT — A Berkley man who police say forged a Newburyport District Court judge’s signature on a fake court document in an attempt to get his truck out of a tow yard without paying any fees was arraigned Wednesday in the same courthouse by a different judge.
In addition to forgery of a document, 43-year-old Alfred Rodrigues was charged with uttering a false document and carrying a dangerous weapon.
The dangerous weapon charge involving a switchblade came after Rodrigues was arrested on a warrant for the forgery offenses by a state police trooper, according to court documents.
His arrest came five days after he was arraigned on nine counts of violating an abuse prevention order out of Lowell District Court, and only two days after he was placed on probation by Newburyport District Court officials for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked registration and without insurance.
During Wednesday’s arraignment, Judge Mary McCabe set bail at $250 for the new charges but because he was on probation for the driving offense and out on $1,000 cash bail on the Lowell District Court charges, the judge ordered Rodrigues held in custody.
Rodrigues kept his head bowed while Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte explained how Rodrigues went to Newburyport Towing Service in Amesbury on Tuesday and presented the owner with a document claiming Judge Peter Doyle had authorized the release of his truck without paying any fees. The truck had been impounded since March when Rodrigues was charged with the driving offenses he resolved on Monday.
The tow yard owner, according to court documents, became suspicious when Rodrigues presented him with the document and claimed it was signed by Doyle because he was a “disabled veteran.”
Belmonte said her office could find no proof that Rodrigues had been in the military.
“At a minimum, the defendant has been less than forthcoming,” Belmonte said.
The tow yard owner, who had been in business for over 30 years and had never seen a document like that, told Rodrigues that he would have to verify it with the court before releasing his truck and asked him to come back the next day, according to Trooper Michael Provost’s report.
The owner called the courthouse the next day and told Clerk Magistrate Kerrin Costello that he may have been handed a fake court document with Doyle’s forged signature. Costello was given a copy of the document and showed it to Doyle, who said he had never seen it before and that the signature was “definitely not his.”
Provost went to the tow yard and saw video footage of Rodrigues handing the bogus document to the owner and claiming it was authorized by Doyle. That was enough evidence for Provost to obtain a warrant for Rodrigues’ arrest.
Provost and another trooper went to the tow yard on Wednesday after being tipped off that Rodrigues had returned to pick up his truck. Provost immediately placed him under arrest and found a switchblade knife on him, according to his report.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.