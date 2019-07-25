LAWRENCE — A man was charged Wednesday night with the murder of a 24-year-old homeless woman whose body was found this week in the Spicket River near Manchester Street Park.
Giovanni Lebron, 24, of Lawrence was arrested and charged with murder and will be arraigned Thursday in Lawrence District Court, according to Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
On Tuesday at approximately 12:49 p.m., Lawrence police responded to a call about a body in the Spicket River near Manchester Street Park.
State police divers recovered the body of a woman, who has not been identified by authorities. Kimball said her name is being withheld pending notification of family members.
On Wednesday, state police detectives were working in the area and removed furniture from the river.
No other details about the alleged murder were available Thursday morning.
