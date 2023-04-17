SALEM — A man who prosecutors say forced drug-addicted women into prostitution will be arraigned this week on human trafficking and related charges.
Trevor Jones, 45, of Everett, was indicted recently by the Essex County grand jury for allegedly preying upon drug-addicted women by giving them housing, food and narcotics in exchange for them engaging in commercial sex, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced.
Jones has previously served prison time for forcing women into prostitution, including after an Andover arrest in 2006, according to court records.
On March 29, grand jurors indicted Jones on two counts of human trafficking; two counts of deriving support from prostitution; rape; assault and battery on a family or household member; and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, according to a statement released by Tucker’s office.
The victims lived in constant fear of not making their nightly quota, and were often subjected to physical and verbal abuse, according to the statement.
Authorities said the indictments involved multiple communities in Essex County. The charges cover a nearly six-year period, from July 2017 through last month.
Jones is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday morning in Salem Superior Court.
The investigation continues and any other victims are encouraged to contact the Essex County District Attorney’s Office at 978-744-6610, extension 5004, or the Massachusetts State Police.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.