SALEM, N.H. — Firefighters pried open a bathroom door at Papa Gino's on Saturday afternoon to get to a man who took a deadly dose of heroin/fentanyl, according to a police log.
A manager at the 99 Cluff Crossing pizza shop called police at 3:08 p.m. to say that a customer had been in the bathroom for over an hour while a friend stood outside the locked door and threatened anyone who tried to get in.
The man in the bathroom was unresponsive when first responders got to him, the log reads. Police said he died before making it to Holy Family Hospital via ambulance.
A manager at the Papa Gino's refused to comment for this article on Monday afternoon.